Two Reuters journalists to be allowed to meet their families

On Monday, 25 December 2017

Wa Lone (left) and Kyaw Soe Oo. Photo: Facebook

Two Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar will be allowed to meet their families once their first 14-day period of remand expires, SBS has reported quoting local media reports.

Reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo have been in detention for 11 days in an undisclosed location and have had no access to their families, lawyers or colleagues.

They were arrested after being invited to meet police officials over dinner on the outskirts of Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon on Dec. 12. The authorities are investigating whether they violated the country’s colonial-era Official Secrets Act, which has a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.

