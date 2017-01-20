UK Foreign Secretary arrives in Myanmar for talks

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has arrived in Nay Pyi Taw for talks with the Myanmar government.
The two-day visit January 20-21 is the first time in five years that a UK foreign secretary has visited Myanmar.
In the capital city Nay Pyi Taw, the UK Foreign Secretary will meet State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi to reaffirm the UK’s support for Myanmar’s transition to democracy and the government’s efforts to reinvigorate the peace process. He will also meet the Myanmar Minister of Home Affairs, Lt General Kyaw Swe.
According to the UK government, in Yangon, he will hear directly from members of the Rakhine Commission, and leaders of both communities. He will also meet civil society leaders from ethnic groups to discuss the peace process, and representatives of Myanmar and British businesses.
The UK Foreign Secretary will visit the Shwedagon Pagoda, as well as Myanmar’s largest and most prestigious healthcare institution, Rangoon General Hospital.
Ahead of his visit, the UK Foreign Secretary said: "Burma’s transition to democracy is not yet complete but it is worth reflecting on just how far Burma has come since Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party took office just nine months ago. Launching a major new peace initiative, establishing a commission led by Kofi Annan to resolve tensions in Rakhine, and releasing more than 300 political prisoners are positive steps.
"It is clear that many challenges remain and full reform will take time. The UK, as a longstanding and long term friend to Burma, will continue to offer its fullest support. I look forward to seeing Burma continue to develop into a country where there is peace and prosperity for all its people," Mr Johnson said.