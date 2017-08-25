UN coordinator condemns Rakhine attacks

The Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Myanmar Renata Lok-Dessallien has issued a statement on the recent attacks in Rakhine State.
"The UN condemns in the strongest terms the series of coordinated attacks carried out against the Myanmar security forces in northern areas of Rakhine State in the early hours on 25 August," Ms Lok-Dessallien said in a statement issued on August 25.
"We regret the loss of life, express deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.
"We call on all parties to refrain from violence, protect civilians, restore law and order and resolve issues through dialogue and peaceful means," she said.
The UN coordinator said the grave events confirm the significance of government's commitment to implement the recommendations of the Advisory Commission on Rakhine State for the betterment of all communities.
"We are deeply concerned about the security situation in Rakhine State. We continue to follow the situation and remain in contact with authorities," she noted.