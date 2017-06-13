UN probe would inflame tensions: Suu Kyi

Mizzima
Tuesday, 13 June 2017

Sweden's Prime minister Stefan Lofven (R) and Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (L) during a press conference after their meeting at the Rosenbad in Stockholm, Sweden, 12 June 2017. Photo: EPA

A United Nations probe into alleged human rights abuses by Myanmar's military against the minority Rohingya people last year would inflame ethnic tensions, Aung San Suu Kyi said Monday, according to a Reuters report.

Last month, the U.N. appointed experts to lead a fact-finding mission to investigate allegations of killings, rape and torture by security forces against the Rohingya, a Muslim minority who have faced discrimination in the predominantly Buddhist country. Myanmar rejected the mission.

Suu Kyi has said she would only accept recommendations from a separate advisory commission led by former U.N. chief Kofi Annan.

