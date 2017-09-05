UN Secretary-General urges restraint in Rakhine security operations

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the reports of excesses during the security operations conducted by Myanmar's security forces in Rakhine State and urges restraint and calm to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe, according to a statement.
The Secretary-General underlines the responsibility of the Government of Myanmar to provide security and assistance to all those in need and to enable the United Nations and its partners to extend the humanitarian support they are ready to provide.
The current situation underlines the urgency of seeking holistic approaches to addressing the complex root causes of violence. The Secretary-General urges the Government of Myanmar to implement the recommendations of the Advisory Commission on Rakhine.
The statement also noted that the Secretary-General appreciates the efforts of the Bangladesh authorities and communities to meet the dire needs of recent arrivals. He encourages the Government to ensure refugees are able to avail themselves of the support the United Nations and partners are mobilised to provide.