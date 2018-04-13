UN Security Council to visit Myanmar and Bangladesh

By
AFP
On Friday, 13 April 2018

This picture taken on September 1, 2017 shows Myanmar police standing guard at an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Sittwe, Rakhine State. Photo: AFP

The United Nations Security Council will travel to Myanmar and Bangladesh this month to see first-hand the impact of the Rohingya refugee crisis.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said all 15 council ambassadors will make the April 26 to May 2 trip.

Nearly 700,000 Rohingya have been driven out of Rakhine state and are living in crowded refugee camps in Bangladesh since a Myanmar army operation in August.

After the council proposed a visit in February, Myanmar's government said it was "not the right time," but it finally gave the green light this month.

Myanmar authorities say the operation in Rakhine state is aimed at rooting out terrorists, but the Security Council is demanding that the Rohingya be allowed to safely return home.

© AFP

More Articles

Angry Myanmar activists grab Zuckerberg’s attention on hate speech
Six Shan Ni farmers missing after clashes in Kachin State
Myanmar to establish a movie studio and skill training school
‘Emergency’ malnutrition in refugee kids: study
Decision in Reuters journalist case ‘Miscarriage of Justice’: PEN America
Myanmar minister makes landmark visit to refugee camp
....

Advertisements

This Week