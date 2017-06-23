UN strongly disagrees with statements about UN Resident Coordinator in Myanmar

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 23 June 2017

Renata Lok-Dessallien, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Myanmar, boards a military helicopter with diplomats on board to take off for a trip to Maungdaw town's fighting area at the Sittwe airport in Sittwe, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, 03 November 2016. Photo: Nyunt Win/EPA

The UN strongly disagrees with false and inaccurate statements in recent media reports about the UN Resident Coordinator in Myanmar, Renata Lok-Dessallien.

The future elevation of the UN Resident Coordinator post in Myanmar to the level of an Assistant Secretary-General has no links to the current Resident Coordinator, Renata Lok-Dessallien. As stated by the Secretary-General’s Spokesperson on June 13, her performance has been constantly appreciated.

The upgrading of the UN Resident Coordinator post is aimed to further strengthen collaboration between the United Nations and Myanmar. This will not change the mandate of the Resident Coordinator.

Renata Lok-Dessallien will continue to serve as the UN Resident Coordinator in Myanmar until further notice.

More Articles

Myanmar’s Muslims mark Ramadan out in the cold
Myanmar issues statistical report on labour force
Women hold the key to Myanmar’s future prosperity - UNFPA
Myanmar President’s Office states that there is no visa ban on Harn Yanghwe
Coalition of Kachin political parties say military operations could harm peace efforts
59th joint patrol starts on Mekong River

Advertisements

This Week