UN strongly disagrees with statements about UN Resident Coordinator in Myanmar

The UN strongly disagrees with false and inaccurate statements in recent media reports about the UN Resident Coordinator in Myanmar, Renata Lok-Dessallien.
The future elevation of the UN Resident Coordinator post in Myanmar to the level of an Assistant Secretary-General has no links to the current Resident Coordinator, Renata Lok-Dessallien. As stated by the Secretary-General’s Spokesperson on June 13, her performance has been constantly appreciated.
The upgrading of the UN Resident Coordinator post is aimed to further strengthen collaboration between the United Nations and Myanmar. This will not change the mandate of the Resident Coordinator.
Renata Lok-Dessallien will continue to serve as the UN Resident Coordinator in Myanmar until further notice.