UNFC and CSOs hold workshop on natural resource management and sharing

The United Nationalities Federal Council (UNFC) and Civil Society Organizations held a “Workshop on Natural Resource Ownership, Management, Sharing and Impact” in Chiang Mai, Thailand.
The workshop was sponsored by the Ethnic Nationalities Affairs Center (ENAC).
“We discussed how some other countries manage and share their natural resources. And we discussed ownership and explored ways on who will manage natural resources and how we will share the resources,” UNFC vice chairman Nai Hongsar said.
Matters related to managing and sharing natural resources were included in the peace processes in some countries, so the workshop was held to discuss matters regarding natural resources in Myanmar in order to help the peace making process, he continued.