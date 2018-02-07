UNFC to decide future stance regarding peace process

Deputy Leader of the Delegation for Political Negotiations (DPN) of United Nationalities Federal Council (UNFC), Nai Aung Ma Nge, said that the future position and stance of UNFC would be decided at a coming meeting scheduled to be held this February.
Moreover, the meeting would discuss its position regarding the New Mon State Party (NMSP) and Lahu Democratic Union (LDU) which broke away from UNFC and announced they would sign the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA), he added.
“UNFC meeting will start on February 10 and we will make decisions on how the UNFC will stand in future,” Nai Aung Ma Nge said.
UNFC has four member organizations namely Karenni National Progressive Party (KNPP), New Mon State Party (NMSP), Arakan National Council (ANC) and Lahu Democratic Union (LDU) but now only two member organizations remain.