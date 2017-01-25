UNFC holds emergency meeting ahead of 21st Century Panglong 2nd Meeting

An emergency meeting of the central executive committee of the United Nationalities Federal Council (UNFC) was held in Chiang Mai, Thailand on Monday and Tuesday, state media reported on 25 January.
Present at the meeting were more than 30 representatives including leaders from seven armed groups which did not sign yet the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement including the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), New Mon State Party and the Shan State Progress Party (SSPP).
A few days prior to the emergency meeting, H.E. Mr Sun Guoxiang, special representative on Asia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, met with the Northern Alliance – Burma in Kunming, China, on January 19.The purpose of the emergency meeting was to submit the report of the meeting in Kunming to the vice-chairman of the UNFC and representatives, according to the report.