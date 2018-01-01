UNICEF urges ending of violations against children in conflict areas

By
Global Times
On Monday, 1 January 2018

Kachin children sit on their belonging as they move to their family's new house that was provided by the Kachin regional government for resettlement in Myitkyina, Kachin state, northern Myanmar, 29 February 2016. Photo: Seng Mai/EPA

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Thursday called on all parties to conflict to abide by their obligations under international law and immediately end violations and attacks against children. 

"Children are being targeted and exposed to attacks and brutal violence in their homes, schools and playgrounds," said Manuel Fontaine, the Director of Emergency Programmes at UNICEF, in a news release. 

"As these attacks continue year after year, we cannot become numb. Such brutality cannot be the new normal." 

According to UNICEF, children have become frontline targets, used as human shields, killed, maimed and recruited to fight in conflicts around the world. 

Sexual violence, forced marriage, abduction and enslavement have become "standard tactics," in conflicts from Iraq, Syria and Yemen, to Nigeria, South Sudan and Myanmar, said the UN agency. 

In addition to the physical trauma children have had to suffer, far too many children have been subjected to the psychosocial trauma in having to witnesses shocking and widespread violence. 

Hundreds of thousands have been displaced and many children have died as a result of lack of health care, medicines or access to food and water, because these services and were damaged or destroyed in fighting. 

In some contexts, children abducted by extremist groups experience abuse yet again upon release when they are detained by security forces, added UNICEF. 

UNICEF also called on all states with influence over parties to conflict "to use that influence to protect children."

