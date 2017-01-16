Union Government committed to development of Naga Self-Administered Zone

The Naga Traditional New Year festival kicked off in Lahe, Sagaing Region yesterday, with President U Htin Kyaw and wife Daw Su Su Lwin in attendance, state media reported on 16 January.
The President pledged that the Union Government was committed to the socio-economic development of the ethnic people in the area.
The Naga Self-Administered Zone has seen progress to a certain extent, as the responsible ministries have built necessary infrastructures in the zone yearly, said Union Minister for Border Affairs Lt-Gen Ye Aung. However, there is a limit to development in the region because the hilly areas are not easily accessible, he added.