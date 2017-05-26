Union Peace Conference achieves agreement on the majority of points in five sectors

The Union Peace Conference— 21st Century Panglong (second session) discussed position papers in five sectors and reached agreement for the majority of the points in the five sectors, state media reported on 26 May.
Agreed upon were 41 points of facts related to the political, economic, social, land and environment sectors, reached by representatives of the government, Hluttaw, the Tatmadaw, ethnic armed organisations and political parties, according to the Union Peace Dialogue Joint Committee (UPDJC) Secretariat.
Positive results also came out from the remaining four sectors, said the representatives at the press conference.The results will be submitted to the final-day meeting of the Union Peace Conference-21st Century Panglong (second session) on 28th May, the report said.