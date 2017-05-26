Union Peace Conference achieves agreement on the majority of points in five sectors

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 26 May 2017

Participants of the peace conference meet on the third day of the Land and Environment session of the Union Peace Conference - 21st century Panglong in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 26 May 2017. Photo: Hein Htet/EPA

The Union Peace Conference— 21st Century Panglong (second session) discussed position papers in five sectors and reached agreement for the majority of the points in the five sectors, state media reported on 26 May.

Agreed upon were 41 points of facts related to the political, economic, social, land and environment sectors, reached by representatives of the government, Hluttaw, the Tatmadaw, ethnic armed organisations and political parties, according to the Union Peace Dialogue Joint Committee (UPDJC) Secretariat.

Positive results also came out from the remaining four sectors, said the representatives at the press conference.The results will be submitted to the final-day meeting of the Union Peace Conference-21st Century Panglong (second session) on 28th May, the report said.

More Articles

Myanmar’s national reconciliation takes a step forward
2nd round of Myanmar peace talks begins as China brings ‘soft power’ to process
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi defends slow-moving peace process
The attendees pose for a photograph during the second session of the Union Peace Conference - 21st century Panglong in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 24 May 2017. Photo: Min Min/Mizzima
Peace Conference offers unique opportunity for all actors to work together towards peace - EU
Northern alliance including UWSA, KIA to attend 21st Panglong
Myanmar’s 21st Panglong Peace Conference ends with long road ahead

Advertisements

This Week