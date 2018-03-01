Union Peace Conference to be held in April or May

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 1 March 2018

Myanmar's Foreign Minister and State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi speaks during the closing ceremony of the second session of the 'Union Peace Conference - 21st century Panglong' in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 29 May 2017. Photo: Hein Htet/EPA-EFE

The Union Peace Conference-21st Century Panglong will be held in late April or early May, according to the 7th Joint Implementation Coordination Meeting (JICM) on the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement held in Nay Pyi Taw yesterday, state media reported.

The decision was made at the meeting held at the National Reconciliation and Peace Centre in Nay Pyi Taw, which began with a greeting by State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi. In her speech, the State Counsellor, in her capacity as the Chair of the National Reconciliation and Peace Centre, called on participants to dare to dream for a peaceful federal Union, the report said.

