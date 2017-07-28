United Nations’ Human Rights Council replaces chairwoman in Myanmar inquiry

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 28 July 2017

Indian Supreme Court advocate Indira Jaising. Photo: YouTube

The United Nations' Human Rights Council has replaced the chairwoman of a team investigating allegations of killings and rape by Myanmar's security forces, it said on July 27, amid concerns over her perceived bias, Reuters reported on 27 July.

Indian Supreme Court advocate Indira Jaising was initially named to chair the fact-finding mission, which has a focus on the western state of Rakhine that is home to the stateless Rohingya Muslim minority.

Council president Joaquín Alexander Maza Martelli had decided to replace Jaising with Marzuki Darusman, a former attorney-general of Indonesia who has previously conducted rights investigations on North Korea, the council said in a statement from its headquarters in Geneva.

More Articles

Three journalists who were arrested in conflict-ridden northern Shan State last month seen at a court on 21 June, 2017. Photo: Ko Myint Thein (Thibaw)
Amnesty calls for release of journalists
Myanmar seeks WHO help with deadly swine flu outbreak
Police arrest man over deadly Rohingya attack
Another death from the H1N1 virus was reported
Lower house of parliament approves motion rejecting UN Human Rights Statement
Two more die from H1N1

Advertisements

This Week