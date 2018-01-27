University student protesters debarred for demanding more education budget

Student protester Ye Myo Swe told Mizzima that eleven students from Yadanabon University in Mandalay were debarred from their studies after they staged a protest demonstration calling for more money to be allocated to education.
“The letters notifying being debarred from school were sent to all of us, two boarding students and nine day scholars, as per the rule mentioned in university prospectus,” he said.
Kyaw Thiha Ye Kyaw, Ye Myo Swe, Ingyin Ko Ko, Myo Thura, Ei Shwe Sin, Naing Lin Aung, Aung Pyae Phyo, Myat Suu Suu Aung are included in these 11 students who were reportedly surrendered to their parents on January 24 after being escorted from the campus.
The debarment letters signed by Department Head Zaw Min Oo of University Courses Affairs Department, on behalf of Rector of this university, dated January 26, were sent to the concerned students.
The letter says, “After being found committing disciplinary offences mentioned in University Prospectus Chapter (d) of disciplinary offences and punishments for them, paragraph (1), serial number (6) of offences of code of conduct, serial number (1) of violation of school disciplines, these students are debarred from their studies starting from 2017-18 academic year, as per the decision taken at Yadanabon University Management Committee meeting held on January 26.”
The student protesters staged a demonstration starting from January 22, demanding more money for the education budget and providing adequate teaching aids for them.
Mandalay University Teachers’ Union and Yadanabon University Teachers’ Union issued press statements dated January 23 which strongly condemned the protest demonstration being staged by some Mandalay Yadanabon University students.