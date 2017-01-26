U.S. announces new increase in support to World Food Programme (WFP)

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 26 January 2017

Kachin children inside the Hpun Lum Yang Internally Displaced People (IDP) camp, Kachin State, Myanmar. Photo: Nyein Chan Naing/EPA

The United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Office of Food for Peace approved a new contribution of $5 million to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to assist people impacted by ongoing or recent conflict.  This contribution will support life-saving food assistance for 172,000 people in Kachin, Shan and Rakhine in need of humanitarian assistance.

In Myanmar, emergency needs due to prolonged and recurrent conflict continue to increase, as the numbers of displaced persons increases, the U.S. Embassy in Yangon said in a statement.

According to the UN, an estimated 383,500 people in Myanmar remain in need of food and livelihood assistance.

