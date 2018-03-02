U.S. cargo plane makes emergency landing in Yangon

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 2 March 2018

Photo: Ministry of Home Affairs, Myanmar

A U.S. cargo plane made an emergency landing at Myanmar's Yangon International Airport due to fire alarm from the container carrying 175.7 tons of Lithium Ion Battery on Wednesday afternoon, Xinhua reported.

With three pilots on board, the U.S.-based United Presal Service Co.Ltd-owned cargo plane made the emergency landing at 02:25 p.m. local time (0800 GMT) while heading from China's Hong Kong to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

No fire breakout occurred and smell of Lithium Ion Batteries was detected, a press release said.

More Articles

New shrimp gets queenly name
Bangladesh asks Myanmar to pull back troops from border
Ethnic groups want release of census date
Myanmar to act on counterfeit medicine
Seven suspects arrested in Sittwe bomb blast
Union Peace Conference to be held in April or May
....

Advertisements

This Week