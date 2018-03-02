U.S. cargo plane makes emergency landing in Yangon

A U.S. cargo plane made an emergency landing at Myanmar's Yangon International Airport due to fire alarm from the container carrying 175.7 tons of Lithium Ion Battery on Wednesday afternoon, Xinhua reported.
With three pilots on board, the U.S.-based United Presal Service Co.Ltd-owned cargo plane made the emergency landing at 02:25 p.m. local time (0800 GMT) while heading from China's Hong Kong to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
No fire breakout occurred and smell of Lithium Ion Batteries was detected, a press release said.