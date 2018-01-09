US condemns ARSA terrorist attack

The United States issued a statement yesterday condemning the January 5 ARSA terrorist attack on Myanmar security forces in northern Rakhine State. The statement expressed condolences to the injured and their families.
The statement also notes, “This act of violence only serves to further undermine peace and security in northern Rakhine State and the region. We continue to urge all parties to ensure their rhetoric and their actions contribute to establishing the conditions for the safe, voluntary, and dignified return of all those who have been displaced by violence to their places of origin.”