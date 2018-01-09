US condemns ARSA terrorist attack

By
Mizzima
On Tuesday, 9 January 2018

Screen grab from Facebook

The United States issued a statement yesterday condemning the January 5 ARSA terrorist attack on Myanmar security forces in northern Rakhine State. The statement expressed condolences to the injured and their families.

The statement also notes, “This act of violence only serves to further undermine peace and security in northern Rakhine State and the region. We continue to urge all parties to ensure their rhetoric and their actions contribute to establishing the conditions for the safe, voluntary, and dignified return of all those who have been displaced by violence to their places of origin.”

More Articles

Fierce fighting reported between DKBA-Buddhist and KNLA, BGF
Central committee for organising next UPC holds meeting
Bangladesh court upholds ban on refugee marriage
Hindu refugees eagerly await return to Myanmar
China donates prefabricated houses to displaced people in Myanmar’s Rakhine state
Landslide kills five in Phakant
....

Advertisements

This Week