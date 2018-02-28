USDP tries again to enact a right to recall law

MP Sai Than Naing of the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) called at a House of Nationalities session for passing and enacting a ‘Right to Recall Law’ which confers power to voters to recall their elected representatives.
MP Sai Than Naing of upper house from Karen State No. 5 constituency said at parliament that the voters wanted to recall their elected representatives when they were inefficient in discharging their duties.
This is the second attempt by the USDP party to enact a ‘right to recall law’ during this term of the parliament because another USDP MP Thaung Aye raised the same question at parliament in February last year.