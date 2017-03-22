USNS Fall River makes goodwill visit to Myanmar

The United States Navy expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Fall River (T-EPF-4) will make a goodwill port visit to Yangon, Myanmar March 21-25 to enhance friendship and cultural exchange between U.S. service members and the people of Myanmar.
The ship is transiting between mission stops in Sri Lanka and Malaysia for the annual Pacific Partnership mission, a multinational HA/DR (Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Response) preparedness operation that promotes greater cooperation between nations across the Indo- Asia-Pacific.
While in Myanmar, the crew of Fall River will conduct engagements with the Myanmar Navy and participate in cultural tours in the city of Yangon. The U.S. 7th Fleet band will also perform at the U.S. Embassy American Centre and band members will meet with local musicians during coordinated musical exchanges.
"We are honoured to sail the USNS Fall River into Yangon as guests of the people of Myanmar," said Rear Adm. Don Gabrielson, Commander of the U.S. Navy's Task Force 73. "We thank the Myanmar government, people and Navy for hosting this historic visit and we look forward to building a lasting friendship with the people of Myanmar."
Fall River’s visit to Myanmar is the first U.S. Navy ship to make an official port of call to Myanmar since the World War II era.
“This is a very unique opportunity for our mission staff and crew,” said Capt Stan Chien, Mission Commander for Pacific Partnership. “We look forward to our engagements with the Myanmar Navy and learning more about the rich culture of Myanmar.”