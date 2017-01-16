UWSA to change leadership

By
Mizzima
On Monday, 16 January 2017

Soldiers from the United Wa State Army patrol the near deserted streets of Nandeng in the Wa region of Myanmar. Photo: AFP

The United Wa State Army (UWSA) is set for its biggest leadership change in a quarter century, senior sources told Reuters.

The UWSA has over 25,000 soldiers who control a China-dominated region the size of Belgium in the remote hills on Myanmar’s eastern border.

This year the group’s political wing, the United Wa State Party (UWSP), is holding elections for the first time since 1992, with at least some of the old guard who have led the group since its 1989 formation set to stand down, according to the report.

The party has about 15,000 members and closely resembles China's Communist Party leadership structure.

More Articles

China will ‘take the gloves off’ over Taiwan: media
Union Government committed to development of Naga Self-Administered Zone
First Honorary Consulate of Ukraine in Myanmar opened
Court sets next hearing of ABSDF member Min Htay for Jan 23
US envoy warns against cutting funding to UN
Problem of droughts - A boy carries buckets to collect drinking water at Sapa village, in the outskirts of Mandalay, Myanmar, 23 February 2016. Photo: Hein Htet/EPA
Post COP22, how is Myanmar doing on climate change measures?

Advertisements

This Week

Mizzima Weekly

Subscribe | Where to buy?