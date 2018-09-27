UWSA denies drugs seized in Thailand produced by them

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 27 September 2018

Member of the UWSA (United Wa State Army) empties a packet of 'WY' also know as Ya Ba before they are set on fire during a drug burning ceremony, near the Thai and Myanmar border on June 26, 2017. Photo: Ye Aung Thu/AFP

A United Wa State Army (UWSA) spokesman Nyi Ram said on his Facebook account on September 26 that news saying drugs seized in Thailand were produced by them was not true.

He said on his Facebook, “Whenever drugs were seized in Thailand, some media at home and abroad along with Thai police made one-sided and the unfounded accusation of these drugs being produced in Wa State without proper investigation. Such accusations are not in accordance with the law and it will undermine the dignity of our organization, UWSA, so we have notified Lashio Media not to mislead the people and hurt the dignity of UWSA.”

Lashio Media posted a news story on September 26 with the headline ‘Methamphetamine drug tablets [worth] 12 million and a lot of Ice owned by a UWSA leader seized in Thailand’.

More Articles

Chinese embassy in Myanmar holds founding day celebration
Retired Director from Attorney General Office nominated as Yangon Region Advocate General
Beijing’s involvement in Myanmar peace does not amount to interference
Law and judiciary officers prosecuted in connection with Aung Ye Htwe murder case
US documents systematic violence in Rakhine State
Military officer files defamation lawsuit against monk
....

Advertisements

This Week