UWSA expels more Catholics

By
Mizzima
On Wednesday, 17 October 2018

The cross on this church in Shan State in Myanmar was destroyed by soldiers from the United Wa State Army. (Screen grab from video on social media)

A second group of Catholic clergy and laypeople have been expelled from Myanmar's northern Shan State by the United Wa State Army (UWSA), ucanews.com reported.

Two Salesian priests, three nuns from the Missionary Society of St. Paul and three lay teachers were ordered to leave the Wa Hills, which borders with China.

Father Raymond Than, one of the expelled members of the clergy who arrived in the state's Lashio town Oct. 15, said Wa officials three days earlier issued the expulsion order for clergy who arrived in the region after 1992.

They were only allowed to take what they could carry and were told that a local boarding school and an 'Our Lady of Rosary' chapel was being cordoned off, Father Raymond Than told ucanews.com.

