UWSA imposes restrictions on Christians

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 11 October 2018

This photo taken on June 26, 2017 shows members of the United Wa State Army travelling in a convoy in Poung Par Khem region, near the Thai and Myanmar border. Photo: Ye Aung Thu/AFP

Ethnic-minority Wa and Lahu Christians near Myanmar's border with China were detained and ordered by the United Wa State Army (UWSA) to pledge that they would pray only privately in their homes and not in churches, ucanews.com reported.

Rev. Lazarus, general secretary of the Lahu Baptist Convention in Kyaing Tong, eastern Shan State, said that about 100 Wa Christians were released recently after signing statements giving the guarantee.

However, he said 92 ethnic-Lahu Christians were still held by the United Wa State Army (UWSA).

Rev. Lazarus told ucanews.com that he had come to believe that Lahu Christians would have no other choice than to also sign the document setting out the worship restrictions.

