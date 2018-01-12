Vacant ministerial posts will be filled by suitable persons: Magway CM

Magway Region Chief Minister Dr. Aung Moe Nyo said that suitable and capable persons would be appointed to vacant ministerial posts and he was discussing the matter with Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Region Legislative Assembly.
“We will present the nominees to the legislative assembly in accordance with rules and regulations and the assembly will decide if they meet requirements for these posts,” Magway CM said.
Dr. Aung Moe Nyo added that two nominees would be submitted to Magway Legislative Assembly next week and could not yet disclose the names of these nominees.
He said he felt extremely sorry regarding the resignations of the two ministers from Magway Region government.
The President Office issued a notification which permitted Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Soe Myint and Immigration and Population Minister Nay Myo Kyaw from Magway Region government to resign from their positions.