The Voice chief editor U Kyaw Min Swe’s bail request rejected again

The Voice daily newspaper chief editor U Kyaw Min Swe, who is being prosecuted under the Telecommunications Law section 66(d), has had a bail request rejected for a third time by Bahan Township Court.
The Voice newspaper’s legal advisor Khin Maung Myint said that they applied to transfer the case to the Western District Court due to the unfair decision of the Bahan Township Court.
“We believe that Bahan Township Court would not be able to adjudicate fairly and correctly, that’s why U Kyaw Min Swe signed to apply for a transfer to another court. But the court rejected this,” said Legal Advisor Khin Maung Myint.
The plaintiff Lieutenant Colonel Lin Tun attended the court hearing today at Bahan Township Court.
The Voice daily newspapers chief editor Kyaw Min Swe and the parodist British Ko Ko Maung were sued by Lieutenant Colonel Lin Tun for publishing a satire called “Kyi Htaung Su Thit Sar”on March 26 which he claimed to lower the reputation of the military. Both were prosecuted under the Telecommunications Law section 66(d).
Khin Maung Myint told the media that they will apply for bail again at the next appointment at the court on June 20 and they will again request the case be transferred to the Western District Court.
The parodist Ko Kyaw Zwa Naing – aka British Ko Ko Maung- was released with the remarks from the Ministry of Transport and Communications which stated that he wrote the satire only in the published paper but chief editor Kyaw Min Swe is still under prosecution.