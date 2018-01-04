Washington sends congratulations on Myanmar’s Independence Day

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 4 January 2018

Photo: Hong Sar/Mizzima

US President Donald Trump sent congratulations on behalf of the American people as they celebrate Independence Day on January 4.

In a press release from the US Embassy, the US president sent congratulations and best wishes.

“The democratic values the people of Myanmar endorsed in the 2015 election remain crucial to the long-term success, stability, and prosperity of your nation. The United States will remain a friend and partner to Myanmar in its ongoing democratic transition,” said the message from the US president.

