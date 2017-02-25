Wheelchair peace group on the way to Nay Pyi Taw

By
Aung Ko Oo
On Saturday, 25 February 2017

Calling for peace - wheelchair riders on the road in Mandalay. Photo: Aung Ko Oo/Mizzima

A peace group in wheelchairs called “Holding for Peace” which left Myitkyina in Kachin State on February 15 arrived in Mandalay on February 23 at 1 pm.

The peace group is currently staying at Nursery School No. 1, Chanayetharzan Township, Mandalay and will shortly set off for the capital, Nay Pyi Taw, hoping to arrive on February 28.

Group leader Htein Lin said, “Our wheelchair peace group is demonstrating for peace in welcoming and supporting the 21st Century Panglong Conference.”

This peace group held a peace talk show with entertainment programmes at Manaw Yaman ground on February 23. There are 10 vision-impaired people who performed, as well as half a dozen differently abled persons who gave talks. 

