White Cane Safety Day celebrated in Yangon

On Tuesday, 16 October 2018

Visually impaired persons and helpers walk pass Sule pagoda as they take part in a rally to mark International White Cane Day, in Yangon, Myanmar, 15 October 2018. Photo: Lynn Bo Bo/EPA

About 1,345 Myanmar blind and visually impaired people and 476 helpers celebrated the White Cane Safety Day by launching walking activities in Yangon yesterday, Xinhua reported.

Participants from 28 schools and organizations took part in the event, marching around Yangon's downtown area in early hours on the day.

It was the 27th occasion of such event held in Yangon since 1992.

The event aims to raise awareness for the need of disabled persons, particularly those with visibility impairments as well as to promote the importance of white cane, a tool symbolizing independence.

