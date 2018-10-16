White Cane Safety Day celebrated in Yangon

About 1,345 Myanmar blind and visually impaired people and 476 helpers celebrated the White Cane Safety Day by launching walking activities in Yangon yesterday, Xinhua reported.
Participants from 28 schools and organizations took part in the event, marching around Yangon's downtown area in early hours on the day.
It was the 27th occasion of such event held in Yangon since 1992.
The event aims to raise awareness for the need of disabled persons, particularly those with visibility impairments as well as to promote the importance of white cane, a tool symbolizing independence.