Yangon CM meets NLD members to discuss city projects

Yangon Region Chief Minister Phyo Min Thein met National League for Democracy (NLD) party Region/District central executive members on Friday to discuss the public transport system, satellite town projects for uplifting the lives of squatters, and raising living standards of the people.
This meeting was held at the NLD party HQ in Shwegondaing, Yangon Region.
Yangon Region, West District NLD party CEC Than Htike Aung said that the Chief Minister discussed with them the new satellite town projects, public transport system and uplifting of living standards of the people as part of the future plans of Yangon Region Government.
This meeting held at party HQ in Shwegondaing was attended by Yangon CM Phyo Min Thein, Yangon Region government cabinet members Social Affairs Minister Naing Ngan Lin, Karen Ethnic Affairs Minister Naw Pan Thinzar Myo, NLD party parliamentarians and party CEC members.
Discussing the meeting, Than Htike Aung said: “The Yangon CM reported back to the party leaders. He told us what they did and what they will do in the future. He reported back as the Yangon Region CM.”
“City Planning projects will be implemented and they will be carried out for uplifting of the lives of squatters. And they will resolve the squatter problems in Yangon,” he added.