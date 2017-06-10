Yangon CM pleased with his govt’s work

Yangon Region Government Chief Minister Phyo Min Thein said that he was pleased with all the work his government achieved over the past year since he took up office.
“I am pleased with all the work I did. As for the results of this work, some of the results cannot be seen at the moment. No work can give easy and immediate results as we cannot expect it to bear fruit overnight,” Phyo Min Thein said.
Phyo Min Thein said these words at a press conference held at Yangon Region Government’s office on June 9, explaining the work done by the government since he took up office following the National League for Democracy-led government coming to power.
The Chief Minister said that despite criticisms on his work on public transport, Strand Road night market, and the regulation of high-rise buildings, he was pleased with what he could do in the past year.
“All our work must be people-centred. All the work done for the people must be able to undergo the acid test,” Phyo Min Thein said.
According to Yangon Region CM Phyo Min Thein, the government will spend US$100 million for the Yangon drainage system with a World Bank loan of US$125 million given for tackling flooding in the monsoon season.