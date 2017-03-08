Yangon Film School docuanimations portray powerful testimonies of survivors of gender-based violence

Yangon Film School has created three powerful documentary animations based on testimonies from survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) in Myanmar. The docuanimations were created with the support from the Gender Equality Network, German’s Heinrich Boell Foundation and the government of Sweden.
Three Burmese women, who would like to remain anonymous, have shared their heart-breaking stories with students from the Yangon Film School. These three women’s real-life experiences were captured in three sixty-second animated films created during the School’s first course in docuanimation – an innovative approach which combines audio testimonials with animation. Released on International Women Day on 8 March the official launch of these docuanimations aims to increase understanding that violence is not a private affair but a matter of social concern and make audiences aware of the different types of violence that encompass gender-based violence.
May Sabe Phyu, Director of the Gender Equality Network said, “Violence against women continues to be a grave human rights concern in Myanmar. Recent research from GEN (Behind the Silence: Violence Against Women and their Resilience, Myanmar, 2015) highlights multiple forms pf violence experienced by women, including emotional, physical, economic and sexually-intimate-partner-violence. Sexual harassment is a common experience for women throughout the country.”
The three one-minute animated documentaries were produced during a workshop led by two international, award-winning tutors. The three films highlight issues identified by YFS students with regard to key concepts and models for prevention of violence against women and leave the viewer with the message that violence is never acceptable and is inappropriate behaviour. Covering a different aspect of GBV – domestic violence, sexual violence and cyber violence – each animated documentary aims to encourage audiences to look at the issue afresh and engage with the topic personally instead of distancing themselves.
YFS Student May Htoo Cho: “I think that docuanimation is a great approach for sensitive topics. It allows you to express things that would be difficult for a protagonist to share in a direct-to-camera interview. It gives the story a whole new level.”