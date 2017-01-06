Yangon tightens security following report saying IS is plotting attacks in Myanmar

Security has been tightened in Yangon Region following Malaysian police’s information saying the Islamic State is plotting attacks in Myanmar, Lieutenant Police Colonel Min Zaw Oo from Yangon Region Security Police Administration No. 2 told Mizzima on January 5.
“In Yangon city, six police units have been providing security. We have tightened security due to the news,” said the Lieutenant Police Colonel Min Zaw Oo.
Channel News Asia reported that Malaysian authorities have detained a suspected Islamic State follower planning to head to Myanmar to carry out attacks.
“He was planning to perform jihad in Myanmar, fighting against the Myanmar government for this Rohingya group in Rakhine State,” the head of the Malaysian police counter-terrorism division Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay was quoted by the Channel News Asia as saying.