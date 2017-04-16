YBS inks deal with Yutong to purchase 1,000 city buses

China Yutong Company and Yangon Bus Service (YBS) signed agreement on April 11 at Yangon Region Government, Mingalar Hall to buy 1,000 city buses for the roads of Yangon.
Yangon Region Transport Authority (YRTA) Secretary Dr. Maung Aung said that YBS needed buses for their commuter service and then the Yangon Region Government and Chinese Government negotiated to supply these city buses on G-to-G basis and finally they entered agreement and these buses would arrive in Yangon starting at the end of May.
“A motor vehicles expert group and a motor vehicles technician group took part in these negotiations and inspected and verified all the specifications in making a deal for buying these city buses. We delayed in buying these city buses as we had to negotiate the price and quality of these commercial vehicles especially on air conditioning performance which must be compatible with the tropical climate here and the quality and specifications of these vehicles. Delivery of these vehicles will be at the end of this coming May,” he said.