British human rights campaigner refused visa to Myanmar

By
Mizzima
On Saturday, 25 February 2017

Mark Farmaner, back row, outside the Foreign & Commonwealth Office in London. Photo: BCUK

Mark Farmaner, Director of the human rights organisation Burma Campaign UK, has been refused a visa to enter Myanmar by its embassy in Bangkok.

According to Mr Farmaner, he had been on and off the visa ban list a few times since 2004: “I was able to visit in 2004, was placed on visa ban list sometime after, then refused a visa in 2010 after the elections and Aung San Suu Kyi was released. Allowed in April 2012. Refused a visa June 2012. Given a visa October 2012 and my last official visit was in November 2012.”

On both official visits he made in 2012 he met with Aung San Suu Kyi.

“In December last year I applied for a tourist visa at the Embassy in London. I had been given tourist visas in the past even when stating I work at Burma Campaign UK on the application form. This time the application was refused and I was told I needed to apply for a business visa and also state who I am meeting, where I am going, and why.

“On Tuesday I applied for a business visa at the Embassy in Bangkok and it was refused. No reason was given but embassy staff told the agency I went through that I would not be given a visa anywhere,” he told Mizzima.

Mr Farmaner remains adamant the he will still be able to enter the country, stating, “I won’t let the ban stop me. I will visit Burma via neighbouring counties just as I was forced to when Than Shwe and Thein Sein were in charge. I never expected to have to visit this way with Aung San Suu Kyi in charge.”

Anne Roberts, Executive Director with Burma Campaign UK, was, however, issued a visa to enter the country.

More Articles

Refugees in front of their temporary shelter near Lung Byeng village, Waimaw township in Kachin state. Photo: Hkun Lat/AFP
NGO calls on the UN to support resolution on human rights in Myanmar
Myanmar Buddhists protest raid on scandal-hit Thai temple
Calling for peace - wheelchair riders on the road in Mandalay. Photo: Aung Ko Oo/Mizzima
Wheelchair peace group on the way to Nay Pyi Taw
Non-ceasefire ethnic groups read papers at Panghsang Conference
350 Myanmar farmers facing court over land grabs
Myanmar’s powerful Wa militia warns no peace in sight

Advertisements

This Week