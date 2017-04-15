Interpol issues ‘red notice’ for Scottish teacher over Myanmar murder

Interpol has joined the hunt for a British teacher, originally from Dumfries in Scotland wanted over the death of a colleague in Myanmar, according to media reports.
Gary Ferguson, 47, also from the UK, was found dead with head and chest wounds in Yangon in November last year, according to ITV.
Myanmar police said Harris Binotti, who has also lived in Aberdeen, has not been seen since he and Mr Ferguson had been drinking together in Yangon.
The 26-year-old is wanted on suspicion of carrying out the attack, but is understood to have left Myanmar shortly after the death.
Interpol has now issued an international 'red notice' alerting police forces around the world that MrBinotti is wanted for extradition, reports ITV. The notice states he faces a charge of murder.