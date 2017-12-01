Israeli Foreign Ministry says it is no longer selling weapons to Myanmar

The Foreign Ministry stated categorically on Thursday that it was no longer selling weapons to Myanmar, which has been accused of ethnic cleansing, amid an international outcry against the arms sales.
While admitting it had sold weapons to Myanmar in the past, the ministry said it had frozen all military sales several months ago, according to a report in The Times of Israel.
The statement referred only to weapons sales, but made no mention of other security-related products, like surveillance technology or military training services.
The ministry statement came after it reprimanded Myanmar Ambassador to Israel U Maung Maung Lynn for an interview he gave to Army Radio Thursday morning in which he said that Israel was still selling weapons to his country, the report said.