Myanmar’s National Security Advisor meets with Russian Security Council chief

By
Mizzima
On Tuesday, 14 March 2017

National Security Advisor, U Thaung Tun. Photo: MNA

Russian Security Council chief Nikolai Patrushev met in Moscow on Monday with the national security adviser of Myanmar’s government, U Thaung Tun to discuss cooperation between the two countries and regional security, Russia’s Tass news agency reported on 13 March.

According to the report the two discussed different aspects of Russia-Myanmar cooperation as well as the situation in the sphere of regional security.

The sides emphasized readiness to boost close cooperation on issues of mutual interest, the report said quoting the press service of the Russian Security Council.

More Articles

Chinese teacher killed in Myanmar
Myanmar may be trying to ‘expel’ all Rohingya: UN expert
Yangon hit by 5.1 magnitude earthquake
Two Indian naval ships visiting Yangon
Curfew imposed on Myanmar's conflict-hit Kokang region in northeast state
Hate speech Myanmar monk banned from sermons by Buddhist council

Advertisements

This Week