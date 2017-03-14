Myanmar’s National Security Advisor meets with Russian Security Council chief

Russian Security Council chief Nikolai Patrushev met in Moscow on Monday with the national security adviser of Myanmar’s government, U Thaung Tun to discuss cooperation between the two countries and regional security, Russia’s Tass news agency reported on 13 March.
According to the report the two discussed different aspects of Russia-Myanmar cooperation as well as the situation in the sphere of regional security.
The sides emphasized readiness to boost close cooperation on issues of mutual interest, the report said quoting the press service of the Russian Security Council.