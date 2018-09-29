Myanmar, Belarus seek more technical cooperation

Minsk is playing host to the 11th meeting of the joint Belarusian-Myanmar commission on military and technical cooperation on 27-29 September, the Belarussian Telegraph Agency reported quoting Vladimir Lavrenyuk, official representative of the State Military Industrial Committee.
The parties reviewed the current status of the projects and discussed the course of implementation of the activities set out in the final protocol of the previous meeting of the commission. “Both parties expressed satisfaction with the results of the military-technical cooperation between Belarus and Myanmar, indicated that the interaction is system-based and confirmed their mutual interest in the further development of bilateral military-technical cooperation,” Vladimir Lavrnyukl said.
The Belarusian part of the commission is headed by Igor Demidenko, First Deputy Chairman of the Belarusian State Military Industrial Committee. The Myanmar delegation is led by Deputy Defence Minister, Rear-Admiral Myint Nwe.