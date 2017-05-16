Myanmar delegation at Doha Forum reflects friendly relations between the two countries: Qatari Ambassador to Myanmar

HE Mr. Hassan Bin Mohamed Rafei Al-Emadi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, has praised the Myanmar delegation that took part in the 17th Doha Forum held in Qatar on 14-15 May to discuss issues of development, stability and refugee crisis at the international and regional levels, according to statement.
In his remarks on the 17th Doha Forum, H.E Ambassador Al-Emadi said that it's not the first time for Myanmar to take part in Doha forum, and the participation of the respectful delegation this year includes Thura U Shwe Mann, Chairman of the Legal Affairs and Special Cases Assessment Commission of Myanmar parliament, Khin Ma Ma Myo, Founder and Executive Director of the Myanmar Institute of Peace and Security Studies (MIPSS), and U Zaw Min Win, Chairman of the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UMFCCI).
The Opening Session of the Forum titled "International Cooperation and the Importance of Political and Economic Stability", and the forum`s guests of honour discussed four main themes; Transformation in the World Political Landscape, Challenges of Economic Development and Investment in the stage of Global Changes (oil and energy issues), Political and Economic Aspect in Refugees Issues, and the legal and Human Dimension of dealing with the Refugee Crisis.
Ambassador Al-Emadi pointed out that "The participation of the honourable Myanmar delegation at Doha Forum reflects the friendly relations between the two countries, the mutual interests to strengthen ties, furthermore this participation opens more areas of cooperation and joint coordination in all aspects in the future."
Doha Forum has proved its international presence throughout its previous sixteen conferences since its inception. It regularly discusses political, economic, regional and international issues.
The Forum has become one of the most important international forums which brings together the largest number of experts, academics, politicians, decision-makers, specialists, businessmen and civil society organizations from around the world, to discuss ways to achieve stability, regional and global prosperity, and how to address the challenges hindering stability in the world.