Myanmar forms diplomatic ties with Seychelles

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 14 July 2017

Victoria, Hauptstadt d. Rep. Seychellen. Phtoo: Wikipedia

Myanmar has established diplomatic ties with the Seychelles at ambassadorial level, according to a report by Xinhua quoting the Myanmar Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The move came after permanent representatives of the two countries to the United Nations signed a joint communique on the establishment in New York on Wednesday.

Seychelles is the 7th country with which Myanmar has established diplomatic relations this year and the 121st country for having such ties since Myanmar's independence in 1948.

More Articles

Minister calls for illegal timber trade law to be enforced
Commander in Chief’s office allege remarks of Yangon Chief Minister are ‘insults’ to the Army
Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi condemns attack on Hindu pilgrims in India
Myanmar workers caught in Malaysian migrant worker crackdown
Vice President Henry Van Thio presents the farmland work permit card to local farmer in Madaya township yesterday. Photo: MNA
Farmers accept return of land in Mandalay
A female demonstrator shouts into a megaphone during the protest in Mandalay, in Central Myanmar on July 12, 2017. Photo: Kway Zay Win/AFP
Myanmar farmers stage week-long protest over land grabs

Advertisements

This Week