Myanmar forms diplomatic ties with Seychelles

Myanmar has established diplomatic ties with the Seychelles at ambassadorial level, according to a report by Xinhua quoting the Myanmar Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The move came after permanent representatives of the two countries to the United Nations signed a joint communique on the establishment in New York on Wednesday.
Seychelles is the 7th country with which Myanmar has established diplomatic relations this year and the 121st country for having such ties since Myanmar's independence in 1948.