Pope Francis 'likely' to visit Myanmar in November

Mizzima
Tuesday, 8 August 2017

Pope Francis (C) greets faithful during his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican City, 02 August 2017. Photo: Giorgio Onorati/EPA

Pope Francis will focus on trying to improve the troubles of about a million ethnic Muslim Rohingyas when he visits Myanmar, in the first ever papal visit to the country, in the last week of November after being personally invited by President Htin Kyaw, ucanews.com reported on 7 August.

News of his visit, which has leaked out of the Vatican but is not expected to be officially announced until next month, has already drawn the ire of hard-line Buddhist groups according to the report.

Bishop Raymond Sumlut Gam of Banmaw in Kachin State said a visit by Pope Francis to Myanmar is most likely, although he said he had not officially been informed.

Senior Catholic sources told ucanews.com that Pope Francis arrives in Myanmar on Nov. 27 for four nights.

