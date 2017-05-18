U Wirathu documentary to be screened at Cannes

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 18 May 2017

Myanmar Buddhist monk U Wirathu, leader of the Ma Ba Tha (969 movement). Photo: Nyein Chan Naing/EPA

Ashin Wirathu, the Buddhist monk known for anti-Muslim sentiment in Myanmar, and once called the “Face of Buddhist Terror”, is the subject of a new documentary showing at France’s Cannes Film Festival, which started yesterday.

Directed by filmmaker Barbet Schroeder, whose credits include “Single White Female” and “Barfly”, “The Venerable W” will appear in a special screening at the festival before its official release on 7 June.

The documentary, a French/Swiss co-production is the third film in Barbet Schroeder's "trilogy of evil", following, General Idi Amin Dada (1974) and Terror's Advocate (2007), according to the Internet Movie Database (IMDB).

