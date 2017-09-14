UN Council calls for ‘immediate steps’ to end Myanmar violence

The UN Security Council on Wednesday broke its weeks-long silence on the crisis in Myanmar and called for an end to the violence.
Following a closed-door meeting, the 15-member council including China, expressed concern about excessive force during security operations in Rakhine state and called for "immediate steps" to end the violence.
It was the first time the council agreed on a united response to the crisis sparked by a military crackdown that followed attacks by Rohingya terrorists late last month.
Some 380,000 Rohingya have fled across the border into neighbouring Bangladesh and there have been growing appeals for Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi to speak out in defence of the Rohingya.
Suu Kyi's spokesman earlier said the Nobel laureate and long-time human rights champion would deliver an address next week on peace and reconciliation in Myanmar.
