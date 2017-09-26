UN Security Council to meet on Myanmar Thursday

The UN Security Council will meet Thursday to discuss the violence in Myanmar and hear a briefing from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the crisis, diplomats said.
Britain, France, the United States and four other countries requested the meeting after more than 430,000 people, mostly Rohingya Muslims, fled an army campaign in Myanmar in recent weeks and crossed into Bangladesh.
The military operation was sparked by attacks carried out by Rohingya terrorists on police posts on August 25.
The meeting was also requested by Egypt, Kazakhstan, Senegal and Sweden, which are non-permanent council members.
Council members will also get an update on the situation in Myanmar on Tuesday, ahead of the formal briefing by the UN chief, which will be held in an open session.
The Security Council earlier this month called for "immediate steps" to end the violence, following a closed-door meeting.
In early September, Guterres took the rare step of sending a letter to the council to express concern about the "humanitarian catastrophe" unfolding, raising fears that it could have "implications for peace and security" beyond Myanmar's borders.
Rights groups are pushing the council to threaten sanctions against Myanmar's government and urging countries to review military cooperation.
