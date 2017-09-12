UN Security Council to meet Wednesday on Rakhine State violence

The United Nations Security Council will meet Wednesday to discuss the violence in Myanmar that has sent more than 300,000 Rohingya Muslims fleeing to Bangladesh, the council president said.
Britain and Sweden requested the urgent meeting amid growing international concern over the ongoing violence in Rakhine state.
"It's a sign of the significant worry that Security Council members have about the situation that is continuing to deteriorate for the many Rohingyas who are seeking to flee Rakhine state," British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft told reporters.
The council met behind closed doors in late August to discuss the violence, but there was no formal statement from the council.
Rycroft said he hoped for agreement on a "public outcome" of the meeting on Wednesday.
UN diplomats have said China has been resisting involvement by the top UN council in addressing the crisis.
The UN refugee agency says at least 313,000 Rohingya have now arrived in Bangladesh from Rakhine State since August 25, about a third of the total population of 1.1 million.
