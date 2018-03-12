US Democrats considering revoking State Counsellor’s honour

Some Democrats in the United States are wondering whether Aung San Suu Kyi, the Myanmar human rights advocate and Nobel laureate, should be stripped of her Congressional Gold Medal, the nation's highest civilian honour, according to the website The Hill.
Congress voted unanimously in 2008 to present Suu Kyi with the award. A decade later, lawmakers are questioning whether the honor should be revoked over Suu Kyi's reticent response to Myanmar's campaign against the Rohingya.
Suu Kyi, now Myanmar's democratically elected civilian leader, has faced intense international backlash over the campaign, which the United Nations has deemed “acts of genocide.” Just this week the Smithsonian’s Holocaust Museum in Washington rescinded a prestigious award named after another Nobel Peace laureate, Elie Wiesel.