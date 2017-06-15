12 die in flash floods in NE India

At least 12 people have died and several others missing in flash floods triggered by heavy rains in the northeastern Indian states of Mizoram and Assam in the past 24 hours, a senior official said late Tuesday night.
"The floods that have washed away 350 houses across Mizoram, bordering Bangladesh and Myanmar, claimed the lives of some 10 people at Tlabung in the state's Lunglei district. Some 10 people are also reported to be missing in the state," he said.
In Assam's capital Guwahati, two persons were electrocuted due to heavy rains. The dead included a minor school boy and a rickshaw puller.
"They died when their rickshaw came into contact with a live wire in the city's flooded Zoo Road area. A compensation of 4 lakh rupees (7,000 US dollars) has been announced for the families of the victims," Guwahati's Deputy Commissioner M. Angamuthu told the media.
"All schools and colleges in the city have been asked to remain closed as large areas have been inundated," he added.
Both the states have been hit by heavy rains since late Monday night.
Local TV channels reported that National Highway 54, which links the two states, has been cut off at different places due to landslides and that in several places across the two states, power supply has been severely affected.
The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that rain or thundershower is likely to occur across seven contiguous states in the Northeast in the next 72 hours.
