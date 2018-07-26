72nd joint patrol on Mekong River starts

The 72nd joint patrol on the Mekong River with law enforcement from China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand started on Tuesday.

Six vessels and more than 100 law enforcement personnel participated in the mission, aiming to crack down on crime in the region.

The patrols conducted random inspections of ships in waters near key regions, including the Golden Triangle.

The joint patrols started in December 2011 after a gang hijacked two cargo ships and killed 13 Chinese sailors in Thai waters on Oct. 5, 2011.

The Mekong River, known as the Lancang River in China, runs through China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam, and is an important waterway for transnational shipping.

